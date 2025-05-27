Janet Jackson took centre stage at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas, receiving the prestigious Icon Award in recognition of her decades-long impact on the music industry.

Held at the Fontainebleau, the ceremony marked Jackson’s first television performance in seven years. The veteran artist delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, reflecting on her career and values.

“I don’t consider myself an icon,” Jackson said during the live broadcast. “My family, myself, our dream was to... it wasn’t ever to be famous, we weren’t always like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing, and singing.”

Her speech highlighted a narrative of perseverance and grounded ambition. “This would have only happened in America,” she said, calling her journey “truly an American story.”

Jackson credited her longevity to discipline and a strong support system. “Because of you and God, I’m standing right here,” she told fans, also encouraging the audience to “keep God in every part of your life.”

Her recognition came on a night that celebrated a broad range of musical talent. Eminem took home the award for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, while SZA claimed both Favorite Female R\&B Artist and Favorite R\&B Song. Becky G was recognized as Favorite Female Latin Artist.

Jackson’s presence and message of staying true to one’s roots resonated as a defining moment of the evening.