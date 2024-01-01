Actress sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor will appear on the next episode of chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. Host Karan Johar shared an Instagram clip of the Kapoor sisters discussing each other, their family, and almost revealing secrets.

Prior to the performance, Janhvi Kapoor recalls attending a party when the star asked guests to ask her quick questions.

Janhvi said, "Navya (Naveli Nanda) thinks I'm not ready. She said, 'Don't go'." When Karan asked Khushi if she is dating Vedang Raina, she replied, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where a row of people say 'Om and I are just good friends'."

Karan questioned Khushi Kapoor about the males Janhvi had dated during a TV segment. Janhvi implored a bewildered Khushi not to identify them, saying, "Don't do it Khushi." Inquiries into Janhvi's three speed dial contacts were also made by Karan. "Papa, Khushu, and Shik," was her response. She then let out an embarrassed "oooo." According to reports, Janhvi is seeing Shikhar Pahariya. Khushi and Karan both started giggling.

Karan then asked Khushi what the name of a reality show about her family should be. She responded, "Walmart Kardashians." Karan asked, "Like the sasta (cheap) version of the Kardashians?" Janhvi said, "Why? How dare she?" Karan, next, asked Janhvi what piece of advice she would give Khushi if she were to work with Ananya Panday. "Just make sure you don't end up liking the same guys," Janhvi replied. Janhvi and Ananya have both dated Ishaan Khatter. All of them were left in splits.

Karan shared the video with the caption, "We are starting off the new year with some crackling energy with the Kapoor sisters. For the first time ever, catch the sister duo - Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor, together on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8!" Koffee With Karan season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi will feature in the sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Maahi. Earlier, Dharma Productions revealed the movie's April 19 release date on their official Instagram. Sharan Sharma is the director of the movie. Along with Saif Ali Khan and Jr. NTR, Janhvi will also be featured in Devara.