Janhvi Kapoor has a packed itinerary coming up. After "Devara," the actor, who is preparing for three releases, is now scheduled to feature in another Telugu movie. Now, the actor and Ram Charan will share the screen in the 16th picture, which is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. Today, March 6, the formal announcement was made.



Production company Mythri Movie Makers officially announced the movie's release on Janhvi Kapoor's birthday via a social media post. The caption read, “Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16 Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing #JanhviKapoor (sic).” The film will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. He also welcomed Janhvi and wrote, “Wishing you many more Happy Returns of the Day #janhvikapoor Looking forward to working with you”.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor’s father, Boney Kapoor had confirmed the news during an interview. He had said, “My daughter has already shot for a film with Jr NTR. She’s loving every bit of the day she spends on sets here. Soon, she will start a film with Ram Charan too. These two boys are doing very well. She has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and she feels blessed to work with them. Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon. My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same.”

The last time Janhvi Kapoor was seen with Varun Dhawan was in "Bawaal." Janhvi has "Mr and Mrs Mahi" opposite Rajkummar Rao, "Ulajh" by Sudhanshu Saria, and "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" against Varun Dhawan in addition to "RC 16" and "Devara".