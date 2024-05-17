Actor Janhvi Kapoor, known for her discretion regarding her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, recently revealed that she has known him since she was 15 or 16 years old. During the promotion of her upcoming film, 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi,' Janhvi shared insights into her support systems and candidly mentioned Shikhar's significant role in her life.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Janhvi stated, "He has been in my life since I was 15 or 16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams, and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system, almost as if we’ve raised each other."

Despite not officially announcing their relationship, Janhvi often wears a necklace bearing Shikhar's name and has his number on speed dial, as she admitted during her last appearance on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan.' Reflecting on this, she said, "Plan nahi tha (Wasn’t the plan), but I think I was just feeling a bit emotional about it."

The couple is frequently spotted together at various events, and Shikhar is often seen spending time with Janhvi's family, including her father, Boney Kapoor, and brother, Arjun Kapoor. Boney Kapoor, in an interview with Zoom, confirmed Janhvi's relationship with Shikhar, saying, "I love him (Shikhar), and, in fact, a couple of years back, Janhvi was not seeing him, but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he could never be an ex."

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' is set to hit theaters on May 31.