As the year comes to a close, actor Janhvi Kapoor's fans were treated to an adorable surprise when she appeared in her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's year-end photo dump. The candid moments shared by Shikhar offered a glimpse into their personal lives, leaving fans swooning over their sweet connection.

The photos, posted on Shikhar’s Instagram, captured his varied adventures throughout the year. Highlights included his cowboy-style jungle stroll, traditional attire at the Tirupati temple, performing an aarti before a Lord Ganesha idol, and celebrating family moments. Other snapshots showed him scuba diving, playing polo, enjoying a run on the beach, and sharing smiles at Anant Ambani's wedding festivities alongside Isha Ambani.

However, the standout moments for Janhvi’s admirers were her appearances in the album. A blurry picture of Shikhar and Janhvi exiting a café showcased her elegance in a yellow frock, exuding charm in an understated yet memorable way. Another highlight was an intimate, candid shot of the actress peacefully napping on a swing, a photo that truly captured her unfiltered essence.

Shikhar paired the pictures with a heartfelt note reflecting on the year’s journey. Expressing gratitude and a desire to grow further, he wrote about his commitment to pursuing his dreams with vigor and serving those in need. His words, “Praying for more strength, foresight, wisdom, and opportunity going into 2025... to always pick the path of righteousness no matter how tedious,” resonated deeply with his followers.

Janhvi herself couldn’t resist commenting on the post. She playfully wrote, “U are the best human on planet earth, happy nye don’t eat more butter,” adding a touch of humor and affection that delighted fans.

On the professional front, Janhvi has an exciting slate of projects lined up. She will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Param Sundari, and is also starring alongside Ram Charan in the much-anticipated RC 16.

With this endearing glimpse into her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi Kapoor continues to win hearts both on-screen and off, as fans eagerly await what 2025 holds for the star and her blooming romance.