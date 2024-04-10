Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made headlines at the special screening of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, not for her fashion statement, but for a customized necklace she wore. The necklace bore the name 'Shiku,' allegedly referring to her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. This sparked rumors of their relationship gaining confirmation.

Janhvi, known for her bold fashion choices, donned an all-white pant-suit for the event. However, it was the necklace that drew attention, especially as it hinted at her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared a picture of Janhvi at the event, zooming in on the necklace, further fueling speculation.

Shikhar Pahariya, grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde, has been frequently seen with Janhvi Kapoor. Their outings together have often sparked rumors about their relationship status. Recently, Janhvi was spotted visiting the Tirumala temple with Shikhar and Orry, where she was seen in traditional attire.

In a recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan,' Janhvi mentioned three names that are always on her speed dial, including 'Papa, Khushu, and Shiku.' This slip of revealing Shikhar's name inadvertently added weight to the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship.