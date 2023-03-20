Janhvi Kapoor, best known for her seductive dressing sense in the entire Bollywood industry often drew parallels to the Kardashian family, including Kylie Jenner and Kim. This time the actress donned a black hugging dress and a plunging neckline.

The woman who made her acting debut in Dhadak has advanced considerably in her career. She is currently the lead of solo movies including Mili, Gunjan Saxena, and Good Luck Jerry, among others. And with time, her dress sense has become more seductive, entertaining, and sassy! This time online users believe that she is the Kim Kardashian of Bollywood.

It's reasonable to assume that Janhvi is aware of the clothing that looks best on her figure. Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a black bodycon slip dress in a latest set of photos shared on Instagram. One could not take their eyes off of her curvy shape as she posed in front of the mirror. The actress tucked her hair back into a tidy ponytail and let her outfit speak for itself. Her outfit was finished off with a pair of black shoes and some earrings.

Upon sharing the captivating view, Janhvi Kapoor added a black heart to the caption while some viewers thought she reminded them of Kim Kardashian.

A user wrote, “Stop copying kardashians”



Another commented, “Janhvi you’re kim kardashian of Bollywood..”

“Jr Kim Kardashian,” read a comment.

“Kardashian lite,” a user reacted.

Check out the images Janhvi Kapoor posted below: