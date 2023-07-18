After Satyaprem Ki Katha's success, Sajid Nadiadwala is preparing to release Bawaal, which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the key roles.

The movie is getting ready for a major launch on Amazon Prime Video on July 21, and early reviews from the sponsored screenings are overwhelmingly positive.

Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that the producer, Sajid Naidadwala, has received a special request from Japan just three days before the film's premiere.

According to a report on Pinkvilla, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has received demands from Japan to have the movie dubbed in Japanese. The Japanese audience have forwarded their requests. Due of the connection to World War 2, they have indicated an interest in dubbing it in the regional tongue since they believe it would resonate with the Japanese public.

There have been discussions in Japan about Bawaal since it explores themes and events related to World War 2, which is also a part of Japanese history.

Unknown to most people, Japan was one of the nations that suffered the most damage during World War 2, and Bawaal highlights this aspect of the conflict. "Yes, there has been a request to release the film in Japan. It's still early to provide specific details. However, the excitement surrounding the release of Bawaal is overwhelming, and we are thrilled to see the immense love and anticipation it has received," the spokesperson of the production house has confirmed the news to Pinkvilla.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in association with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures, this love drama features Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. On July 21, Prime Video will exclusively stream the movie in India and 200 other countries and territories.