Japanese boy band JO1 ready to take Mumbai by storm with their first India visit

Japanese boy band JO1 is making its way to India, with two of its members, Mame (Issei Mamehara) and Shosei (Shosei Ohira), set to represent the group in Mumbai.

Known for their chart-topping hits and massive global following, the 11-member group will be connecting with personalities from India’s entertainment and cultural circles during their visit. They also plan to take in the city’s iconic landmarks, including the Gateway of India and Marine Drive.

Formed in 2019 under Lapone Entertainment, JO1 has quickly grown into a powerhouse in Japanese pop. All of their CDs released in Japan have hit No. 1, and their concerts have drawn staggering crowds.

Earlier this year, the group filled Tokyo Dome with 100,000 fans for their biggest performance yet, followed by a show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. In 2025, they wrapped up a world tour across six countries, further cementing their global reach.

Their India stop is being seen as more than just a fan event — it highlights cultural ties between Japan and India while giving local fans a chance to engage with the group up close.

The official dates of their visit remain under wraps, but anticipation among fans in Mumbai is already running high.