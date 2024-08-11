MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please wrapped up its most intense season yet, crowning Jashwanth and Akriti as the victorious couple. The season featured a fiery clash of exes and full-time mischief-making by Uorfi Javed.

Akriti Negi expressed her joy, stating, "This journey was a rollercoaster of emotions. Winning with Jashwanth is extremely special. We stuck together through it all, proving that the title means more to us than any distractions."

Jashwanth Bopanna added, "Winning India's OG dating reality show is an extremely proud moment. We silenced all critics by climbing the ranks against 30 strong contestants."

Co-host Tanuj Virwani praised the contestants' drive and focus, while Sunny Leone commended the winning couple's journey, saying, "They truly deserve this victory. They played well, found love, and made it to the finish line."

The finale brought together three unique couples: Love Match Rushali-Harsh, Ideal Match Akriti-Jashwanth, and Power Match Kashish-Digvijay. In a shocking twist, Kashish's choice of strategy over connection eliminated Digvijay, leaving viewers stunned.

This season introduced several new elements, including the Ex-Isle and the Love Den. Guest appearances by celebrities like Urvashi Rautela and Munawar Faruqui added to the show's allure, while wild card entries shook up the villa dynamics.

The grand finale challenge tested the couples' strength, agility, and compatibility in a nail-biting finish, ultimately crowning #JashKriti as the winners of MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please.