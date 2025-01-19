Coldplay’s Mumbai concert at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday had an extra spark, thanks to Indian singer Jasleen Royal. Opening the show with a soulful rendition of her hit Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Jasleen set the tone for an unforgettable evening.

The highlight came when she joined Coldplay’s Chris Martin for a heartfelt duet of We Pray from the band’s latest album Moon Music. Sharing moments from the event on Instagram, Jasleen posted clips of her performance and rehearsals. Dressed in a shimmering black outfit with smoky makeup, she wowed the crowd with her piano skills and vocals. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, “Thank you Mumbai, I love you.”

Chris Martin kept the surprises coming. From reading placards held by fans to shouting “Shukriya” and “Jai Shri Ram,” he embraced Indian culture in his own playful style. Curious about the meaning of “Jai Shri Ram,” he even asked the crowd for an explanation, drawing cheers and laughter.

Adding to the fun, Martin gave a cheeky shoutout to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah during one of the final songs. He joked, “Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. He says he needs to bowl at me now.” Though Bumrah didn’t appear, the mention left fans buzzing.

The concert, organised by BookMyShow Live, featured Coldplay classics like Fix You and A Sky Full of Stars, leaving the audience spellbound. Before the show, Martin and his partner, actor Dakota Johnson, visited Mumbai’s Shri Babulnath Temple in traditional attire, adding a spiritual note to their visit.

Coldplay’s India tour continues with another Mumbai show on January 21, followed by two performances in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.