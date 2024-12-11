Indie sensation Jasleen Royal has been announced as the special guest performer for Coldplay's historic four-show run in India. The "Ranjha" hitmaker will warm up crowds in both Mumbai and Ahmedabad, marking one of the biggest supporting slots of her career.

Meanwhile, Coldplay has unveiled an impressive roster of supporting acts for other legs of their Asia and North America tour. Nigerian star Ayra Starr, Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna, Lebanese performer Marf, Japanese act Shone, K-pop group Twice, and American singer Willow Smith will join the band across various international dates.

The British rock giants recently expanded their India presence with two shows at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, 2025, following three performances in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. The Ahmedabad concert, set in the world's largest cricket stadium, is being billed as their "biggest ever show."

The band's return to India marks their most extensive tour in the country since their memorable 2016 Global Citizen Festival appearance.

Chris Martin and his bandmates will deliver their signature mix of classic hits and new material from their ninth studio album "Music of the Spheres." The ongoing world tour, which started in 2022, has garnered praise for its innovative stage design and commitment to environmental sustainability.