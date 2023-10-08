In 2022, Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which also starred Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles, marked Jasmeet K Reen's directing debut. The movie had its direct-to-digital Netflix debut, and viewers praised it for being the ideal dark comedy. Now Jasmeet K Reen has joined the Madhubala Biopic writing and directing team, a year after the success of Darlings, according to the reports surfaced on October 8.

According to sources close to the project, Jasmeet has already begun working on the Madhubala biopic. The movie will be made by Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, which is also producing Shaktimaan with Sony Pictures, and Madhubala Ventures Private Limited, which is run by Madhubala's younger sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan. “The biopic is currently in the writing stage. There are so many facets in the life of Madhubala and the makers are clear to have a script that justifies her legacy in place before taking the film on floors. Jasmeet has a knack of writing strong characters for women and Madhubala falls right in her alley of filmmaking,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will go on floors next year and Jasmeet along with her producers has already started conversations with a leading actress from the current generation. “It’s a dream role for any actress and will cover several aspects of Madhubala’s life. The makers are committed to go ahead with the best possible story that does full justice to the glorious life of late Madhubala,” the source disclosed to Pinkvilla, adding further that a top international studio has come on board.

While pre-production work will start in 2024, the movie is already in the scripting stage, with Madhur Brij Bhushan contributing to the script as well.