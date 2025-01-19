Coldplay’s concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday wasn’t just a treat for music lovers—it became a moment to remember for cricket fans too.

During one of the final songs, frontman Chris Martin surprised the crowd by mentioning India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Martin playfully announced, “Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage,” adding, “He says he needs to bowl at me now.”

The shoutout sparked a wave of excitement, with fans buzzing at the possibility of Bumrah actually making an appearance. Though the cricketer didn’t show up, Martin’s mention of Bumrah was enough to send the audience into loud cheers.

Bumrah, fresh off being named Player of the Series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 for his 32 wickets across five matches, was also applauded for leading Team India in the first and final Test of the series.

As for Coldplay’s India tour, the band is scheduled for another show in Mumbai on January 21, before heading to Ahmedabad for back-to-back concerts on January 25 and 26. The concert series, organised by BookMyShow Live, is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience for fans.