Jasveen Sangha to plead guilty in connection with Matthew Perry’s overdose death

Jasveen Sangha, widely known as the "Ketamine Queen," will plead guilty to charges linked to the overdose death of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, Variety reports.

Sangha faces five counts, including distributing ketamine that caused a death and maintaining a drug-involved premises. If convicted, she could spend at least 11 years in prison. Her sentencing is expected in the coming months.

She is the last of five defendants tied to Perry’s death to accept a plea deal. The ‘Friends’ star was found dead in his Los Angeles home in October 2023. Sangha has been in federal custody since August 2024 and was set for trial on September 23.

Earlier, Perry’s doctor, Salvador Plasencia, admitted in June to distributing ketamine to the actor without a legitimate medical purpose, leading prosecutors to drop additional charges of falsifying records and other distribution counts. Three other defendants—Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Mark Chavez—also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply ketamine.

Sangha additionally admitted to supplying ketamine to Cody McLaury in August 2019, who died from an overdose hours later.