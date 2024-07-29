Javed Akhtar informed fans on Sunday via X (formerly Twitter) that his account had been 'hacked'. The veteran screenwriter and lyricist clarified that a 'harmless' tweet about the Indian team at the Olympics 2024 was not sent by him. He mentioned that he was 'in the process of complaining to the concerned authorities'.

He tweeted, “My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me. We are in the process of complaining to the concern authorities in X.”

In response to Javed's tweet, an X user suggested, "Change your password immediately." Another fan tweeted, "Hopefully issue will be resolved soon," while someone else asked, "What was that harmless message?"

The tweet 'about our Indian team for Olympics' referenced in Javed's recent tweet is no longer visible on his timeline. Another user tweeted, “I have not seen any tweet from you... I hope issue will be resolved soon.”