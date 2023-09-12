Day 5 box office collection for Jawan have been released. The latest film starring Shah Rukh Khan is succeeding like a gangbuster. According to the net collection data, the movie has made an amazing 316.16 crore in India after only five days of release.

The movie made 75 crore on its first day, getting off to a strong start. Even though the second day's earnings dropped to 53.23 crore, the weekend's results were still incredibly strong. The movie made 77.83 crore on its third day of business and reached its pinnacle on the first Sunday with 80.1 crore. According to early projections, the movie made 30 crore on its opening Monday(September 11).

Despite the weekday drop, Jawan shows no signs of slowing down. Early estimates indicate that Jawan Day 6 advance booking data indicates that the movie has already made $6.19 crore. For 18,315 performances, a total of 265,522 tickets have been sold, demonstrating a significant and ongoing interest in the movie.

Your love for Jawan has clearly made history in Indian Cinema! 🔥



Have you watched it yet? Go book your tickets now!https://t.co/B5xelUahHO



Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/bhPcRF3AxF — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 11, 2023

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company of the Atlee movie, earlier shared that Shah Rukh Khan’s movie had earned over ?520 crore (worldwide gross) in just four days. To give a comparative view, SRK’s earlier all-time-blockbuster Pathaan minted ?429 crore (worldwide gross) during the same period.