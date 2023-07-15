Shah Rukh Khan is getting ready to release his next movie, Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani after the huge success of Pathaan. Deepika Padukone makes a special cameo in the movie as well.

The eagerly awaited film's trailer debuted on July 10, and in addition to the action-packed moments, the soundtrack also received accolades. Now that the whole Jawan Prevue Theme has been available on audio outlets, Raja Kumari provided her voice for the rap while Anirudh Ravichander provided the music.

The words of Raja Kumari's rap were included in the portion of the Jawan Prevue Theme that director Atlee shared on Instagram. The entire song is available on audio streaming services, despite Atlee just posting a portion of it on Instagram.

In his caption, Atlee wrote, “The theme that defines JAWAN!@iamsrk @gaurikhan @anirudhofficial @_gauravverma @redchilliesent #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Raja Kumari also shared the same video, announcing that Jawan Prevue theme is out now. She wrote, “KING KHAN & KING KUMARI The theme that ignites the fire in #JAWAN! @anirudhofficial,” while also sharing the link to the full song.

“This is actual FIREEEE,” read one comment, while another comment read, “Aag lga di aag.” Check out the post below.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Raja Kumari tweeted, “I got locked out of my twitter for weeks and I only came back to tell @iamsrk that I love him!” Shah Rukh Khan replied to her tweet and wrote, “I do too….my Thunder!! Big hug and love to you.” Take a look at the tweet!

I do too….my Thunder!! Big hug and love to you. https://t.co/okkGkfMSQS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 14, 2023

Red Chillies Entertainment's Jawan is a production with Atlee as the director, Gauri Khan as the producer, and Gaurav Verma as a co-producer. The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of the movie will open in theatres throughout the world on September 7th, 2023.