Atlee Kumar’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is proving to be an unstoppable force at the box office. Within just 11 days of its release, the actioner has already crossed the Rs 800-crore mark worldwide, with an astonishing domestic gross of over Rs 530 crore, underscoring its potential to become one of the biggest successes in the history of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, the tremendous success of Jawan once again highlights why Shah Rukh Khan is rightfully known as the Baadshah of Bollywood. The triumph of Jawan comes months after SRK scripted history with the blockbuster Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Many, including SRK himself, were initially doubtful about Pathaan since it marked his return as the lead after a five-year hiatus. However, the film ultimately achieved a global box office collection of Rs 1,055 crore, with an impressive India gross of Rs 657.5 crore, making it the second highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Now, as Jawan gears up to cross the Rs 1,000-crore mark globally, the Atlee directorial has firmly established itself as a box-office marvel. As the film continues to surge forward with great momentum, let’s check out the various box office records that the SRK-starrer would have broken once it enters the Rs 1,000-crore club.