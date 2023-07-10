And now it's here! On July 10, the creators of Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming flick Jawan released the teaser after a lengthy wait. It's referred to as 'preveu'. Needless to say, it appears to be rather fascinating. This is the superstar's second film following the box office triumph of Pathaan. The Atlee-directed film was originally set for release on June 2, but it was moved back to September.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' was previously pushed back from June 2, 2023 to September 7. Nayanthara will also appear in the film, which will be directed by Atlee. SRK previously announced in a tweet that the premiere of Jawan will take place on July 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. It has finally arrived, as promised!

SRK says in the teaser, "Mai kon hu? Oh, no. Not at all. Waada hu maa ko kiya hu ya adhura ek irada hu. Ye khud se poochna kyuki mai bhi aap hu".

The trailer shows SRK doing dramatic action scenes. He also has some fascinating features. The little video also features Nayanthara. Deepika Padukone also appears in a rainy action sequence wearing a red saree.

Towards the end, Shah Rukh Khan also sports a bald look. The whole video is filled with action sequences.