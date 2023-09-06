The demand for Jawan is on the rise across the globe as the screen count is increasing by the hour. One fan club of SRK will be organising a cake-cutting event in Guwahati's most visited Cinema hall Anuradha Cineplex.

"As you may be aware the most awaited SRK film 'JAWAN' is going to be released on 7th September' 23. We are pleased to inform you that the fan club of SRK will be organising an event like cake cutting etc at Anuradha Cineplex, tomorrow at 10.30 AM before our first day first show. We request you to come and cover the event as much as possible", the hall said in a statement.

Entertained generations since 1971, Anuradha Cineplex is one of the most successful single-screen Theater still operational in the North-East.

It needs to be mention here that the movie theatre also opened the booking for the most-awaited Atlee film 'Jawan'. The action thriller follows the journey of a man who wants to rid society of its evils. It also features actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.