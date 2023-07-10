No one can get enough of Shah Rukh Khan, so he's back on the big screen in Jawan. The trailer for the actor's newest mass actioner was released on Monday (July 10), and it looks to be a big-budget hit.

This time the world of 'Jawan' looks like a paradise of strong women as the film showcases many known and popular faces of female actresses from the Hindi and Tamil industry.

Nayanthara

The 2 min promo packs punches, as it shows Nayanthara in all her elegance, packaged in a typical Atlee style flamboyant cinema with an ensemble led by her.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was seen fighting in saree during her cameo in Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year following Pathaan. This will be their second film appearance of the year, after Yash Raj Films' spy thriller.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra was spotted enjoying her dream role in multiples scenes such as trying to fill a injection or kicking fighting scenes.

Priya Rani

It looks like Priya Mani are part of SRK’s Army in Jawan who will help him accomplish his mission. We also see Priya with a gun in the prevue. Jawan marks her collaboration with SRK.

The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, was written and directed by Atlee, with Hindi lines provided by Sumit Purohit.