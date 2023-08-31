The Jawan trailer premiered on August 31, following a large pre-release event in Chennai where Shah Rukh Khan's cast and crew gathered to discuss the movie in front of a sea of fans. Jawan, which combines elements of masala comedies and vigilante thrillers, stars Shah Rukh in a range of roles.

The trailer makes Jawan seem like a massy South Indian-inspired film, with a genre-hopping tone that can be melodramatic in one moment, and gruesomely violent in the next. The film also appears to be taking place in multiple timelines, with Shah Rukh appearing as a soldier in one plotline, and a vigilante who inspires the public’s support in another. Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante, but she also plays the romantic interest of a different version of the central character. Or is Shah Rukh playing dual roles?

In a dialogue that is bound to find resonance with SRK fans, the actor announces, “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father).”

However, based on a few instances where they interact romantically, it appears that Shah Rukh and Nayanthara were once married. In a ferocious cameo, Deepika Padukone defeats Shah Rukh in a wrestling match. Despite being portrayed in many personas, Vijay Sethupathi seems to portray the "fourth largest arms dealer in the world." Here is a link to the trailer:

Alongside Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, Jawan features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, among others. Directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan also features Deepika Padukone's cameo appearance.

Jawan releases in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on September 7, 2023. Advance bookings for the film in various parts of the world promise a huge opening for the Shah Rukh Khan film.

Shah Rukh recently released a motion poster of himself in which he was pictured sporting various Jawan appearances. He wore glasses in some pictures and bald in others. In one of the looks, the actor was just partially visible, while in another, he fixed his gaze intently on the camera.

Since the premiere of the movie and the songs from it, including Zinda Banda and Chaleya, fans have been trending Jawan on social media. Shah Rukh was recently questioned about Jawan's trailer on Twitter on X at a #AskSRK session.