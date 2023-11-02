Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic Bollywood actor, celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2, and he had a special gift for his fans.

To mark the occasion, the extended version of his blockbuster film, 'Jawan', was released on Netflix. The film, which initially hit the theaters on September 7 of this year, had already made waves at the box office, breaking several records.

'Jawan' achieved a historic milestone by witnessing the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema, raking in an impressive Rs 129.06 crore worldwide. The film's success was met with immense enthusiasm from Shah Rukh Khan's dedicated fan base, who gathered outside his residence at midnight to celebrate his birthday.

In a promotional clip shared on Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in his 'Jawan' character and humorously demanded the film's release on the streaming platform.

The actor playfully threatened Netflix, stating, "Else your ‘Tudum’ will be ‘budum.’" The clip also featured Shah Rukh Khan's girl gang, adding a fun element to the announcement.

The extended cut of 'Jawan' is now available for streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, providing fans with an extended and uncut version of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement about the film's release on his birthday, stating, "I'm absolutely thrilled that 'Jawan' is now streaming worldwide on Netflix, in its uncut, extended version!" He also expressed his anticipation for fans worldwide to enjoy the film with their families and looked forward to more exciting adventures in the world of cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' on Netflix is indeed a delightful birthday gift for his fans, further cementing his status as the King of Bollywood and leaving an indelible mark in the world of entertainment.