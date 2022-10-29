Jaya Bachchan doesn't mind if granddaughter Navya has 'child without marriage', claims physical attraction important
Navya discussed modern relationships with her grandmother, Jaya, and mom Shweta Bachchan. During the episode, the veteran actress said that "she doesn't have a problem if her granddaughter has a child without marriage."
Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Navya recently started her own podcast called, What The Hell Navya.
In a recent episode of her podcast, Navya discussed modern relationships with her grandmother, Jaya, and mom Shweta Bachchan. During the episode, the veteran actress said that "she doesn't have a problem if her granddaughter has a child without marriage."
Jaya Bachchan told her granddaughter, "You should have a good friend. You should discuss it and say, 'Okay, maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you. I think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what society’s saying'. I have no problem if you have a child without marriage. I really don’t have a problem.
She also shared a suggestion for the younger generation. She said, "I’m looking at it very clinically. Since there’s a lack of that emotion in romance today, I think you should marry your best friend".
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