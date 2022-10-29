Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Navya recently started her own podcast called, What The Hell Navya.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Navya discussed modern relationships with her grandmother, Jaya, and mom Shweta Bachchan. During the episode, the veteran actress said that "she doesn't have a problem if her granddaughter has a child without marriage."

Jaya Bachchan told her granddaughter, "You should have a good friend. You should discuss it and say, 'Okay, maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you. I think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what society’s saying'. I have no problem if you have a child without marriage. I really don’t have a problem.

She also shared a suggestion for the younger generation. She said, "I’m looking at it very clinically. Since there’s a lack of that emotion in romance today, I think you should marry your best friend".