Because of rumours that Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are leaving the film, the attention has returned to Farhan Akhtar's awaited directorial project Jee Le Zaraa. While there has been no official word from the project's creators, we have learned that while Priyanka has opted out of the film, Katrina remains in the cast.

Earlier this week, various emerged saying that Priyanka had to abandon the project since its production schedule clashed with the time limit established for the second season of Citadel. Due to her Hollywood obligations, Priyanka was unable to commit to shooting dates in 2023, so she requested Farhan if they could film for Jee Le Zaraa the next year.

While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024, so it didn’t work out,” according to reports, adding, “It’s true and a very unfortunate development that PC will no longer be able to do the film, but there’s no bad blood between her and the team.”

Aside from Priyanka, there have been speculations that Katrina has also opted out of the project, leaving fans to worry that it would be shelved.

“There;'s no truth in it. It’s a project which will definitely be made because it is very close to Farhan as well as Zoya,” says the insider, further stating, “Katrina is still on board and hasn’t walked out. She has a close bond with Farhan as well as Zoya after she did Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. So, there is no way that she will leave the project without any concrete reason. At the moment, she’s very much among the leading cast. And the worries around the film getting shelved are not relevant", one insider told reporters on July 4.

The buddy road movie, Farhan's first in almost a decade, was revealed on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai in 2001.