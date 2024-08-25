Rising star Jenna Ortega recently revealed her decision to delete her X (formerly Twitter) account due to disturbing AI-generated content involving her image. The Emmy-nominated actor, known for her roles in "Wednesday" and the upcoming "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," shared her experiences during a recent interview.

Ortega expressed her discomfort with artificial intelligence, particularly its misuse in creating inappropriate content. "Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It's terrifying. It's corrupt. It's wrong," she stated.

The 20-year-old actress acknowledged AI's potential for positive applications, such as early breast cancer detection. However, her personal encounters with the technology have been overwhelmingly negative.

Ortega described the influx of manipulated images she encountered after her rise to fame, which ultimately led to her decision to leave the platform. "It was disgusting, and it made me feel bad. It made me feel uncomfortable," she explained.

The actress also touched on the pressures of maintaining a social media presence in Hollywood, revealing that she initially created her account due to industry expectations.

Fans can catch Ortega in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on August 28 before its theatrical release on September 6.