Jennifer Lalrinzuali from Republic Veng clinched the title of Miss Mizoram 2024 at the Grand Finale held in Aizawl on April 26. The event, organised by local television network Zonet TV in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development, drew months of anticipation and rigorous competition.

Lalrinzuali's win earned her a grand prize of Rs 2 lakh and a CK Vespa Scooter, alongside the title of Brand Ambassador for the Department of Women and Child Development.

The pageant featured 20 contestants from various corners of Mizoram, all vying for the coveted crown. Rebecca Zothanpuii from Khawzawl secured the first runner-up position, receiving a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while Evelyn Zachhingpuii from Saikhamakawn claimed the second runner-up spot with a prize of Rs 50,000.

Additional recognition went to Lalhmingsangi from Kolasib and Lalrinhlui from Champhai, who each received Rs. 25,000 as part of the top five finalists. Special awards were also distributed during the event. Lalhmingsangi was honoured with the People’s Choice award, R. Vanlalawmpuii from Serchhip received the BWAP award, Lalrinhlui claimed the Miss Beautiful Skin award, and Jennifer Zothanzuali from Lunglei was named Miss Congeniality.