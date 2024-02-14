Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a public appearance at the premiere of Lopez's movie, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The couple was seen sharing a kiss outside the venue. Lopez was seen in a black and silver strapless gown with a plunging V-neck, while Affleck was dressed in a black suit. Videos on Prime Video's official Instagram handle show the couple embracing and Affleck photographing Lopez on the red carpet.

Other celebrities present at the event included Derek Hough, America Ferrera, Fat Joe, and Xochitl Gomez. The movie is a visual retelling of real events and a sequel to Lopez's 2002 album, This Is Me...Then. The project, featuring stars like Trevor Noah and Jane Fonda, was motivated by Lopez's real-life love story with Affleck.

The couple reunited in 2022, after a two-year relationship in the early 2000s that ended days before their planned 2004 wedding. They recently appeared in a Super Bowl commercial where Affleck formed a boy band with Matt Damon and Tom Brady.