Jennifer Lopez has cancelled seven shows from her upcoming tour, "This Is Me... Now," without providing any explanation following disappointing album sales.

The tour, marking her return to North American stages after five years, encountered cancellations spanning from August 20th to 31st, affecting cities including Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston. Some upcoming shows were entirely removed from Ticketmaster's and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's websites.

Despite the cancellations, Lopez has yet to address the situation on her social media platforms. Ticket holders were notified of the cancellations and assured that refunds would be automatic. Ticketmaster's message to affected customers stated: "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.

No action is required to obtain a refund." However, neither Lopez nor Live Nation released an official statement, though Entertainment Weekly speculated that a "logistical issue through the promoter" could be to blame, leaving room for possible rescheduling of the shows.

Disappointed fans took to social media to express frustration and disappointment. One fan expressed bewilderment over the lack of explanation, while another lamented the cancellation of their anniversary present. Reports suggest weak ticket sales, with substantial numbers of unsold tickets at most tour dates, according to Ticketmaster seating charts.

Furthermore, Variety noted that Lopez's most recent album, "This Is Me... Now," experienced a lackluster debut on the Billboard charts, fueling speculation of a correlation between album performance and tour cancellations.

As of now, the tour is set to conclude with two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 16th and 17th.