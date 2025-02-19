Music’s biggest names are set to take over Washington, DC, this summer as Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan lead the WorldPride Music Festival lineup. The two-day celebration, happening June 6-7 at RFK Stadium, promises a star-studded experience like no other.

"I'm so excited to perform at WorldPride in DC," Sivan said. "Now more than ever, community matters. Pride is about joy, resilience, and unforgettable moments, and I can't wait to be part of it."

The festival isn’t stopping at just J Lo and Sivan. The lineup reads like a dream: Paris Hilton, Kim Petras, Zedd, Rita Ora, Grimes, Tinashe, Marina, Sofi Tukker, Galantis, Purple Disco Machine, and a long list of other top-tier artists are expected to bring the heat.

Produced by Dreamland’s Jake Resnicow, the festival is being billed as a defining moment for the LGBTQ+ community. "With legendary artists and our global community coming together, we’re creating an electrifying celebration that unites, uplifts, and amplifies LGBTQ+ voices like never before," Resnicow shared. "Hosting this in our nation’s capital makes it even more powerful—it’s not just a party; it’s a global movement."