Jennifer Lopez's highly anticipated Las Vegas residency is facing uncertainty due to poor ticket and album sales. The singer's $90 million deal for a series of concerts at The MGM Grand is at risk, as disappointing pre-booking sales have raised concerns among insiders.

Initially, Lopez was expected to earn around $1 million per show for 90 concerts in 2025. However, due to the lackluster response, industry insiders suggest that she might earn a smaller amount per show, possibly around $600,000, and perform fewer shows. A source commented, "It's pretty rare you have a poor tour and then go to Vegas."

Despite a new documentary and extensive publicity efforts, Lopez's ninth studio album, 'This Is Me Now,' debuted at Number 38 on the Billboard 200, a stark contrast to her previous successes. This underwhelming performance has contributed to the uncertainty surrounding her Las Vegas deal, which has not yet been officially signed and is still in progress.

Concurrently, Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, are reportedly facing marital issues. Rumors of divorce have surfaced, with Affleck moving to a rental property in Brentwood. The couple, who have not been seen together publicly for about a month, recently attended a school event together, though they have been attending major events separately.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck has addressed the rumors, focusing instead on their respective careers. The uncertainty surrounding Lopez's residency deal and her personal life has garnered significant public and media attention.