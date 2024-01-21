Actress Jennifer Winget and actor Karan Wahi are set to star in the upcoming streaming show ‘Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani’. They will portray lawyers in the courtroom drama series.

The series examines the lives of young law professionals with diverse ideologies and work methods. Winget plays Anushka, a bright young lawyer making strides in her father's law firm, upholding her ethics in every case, while Wahi plays Virat, a smooth and ambitious lawyer, seen as the firm's rightful heir.

The firm also employs a young intern, Ankita Rastogi, who is finding her way while concealing a deep secret. The series also features Reem Shaikh and Sanjay Nath, and delves into the lives of these three professionals, their ethical quandaries, and the choice between right and easy.

The show will premiere on Sony LIV soon.