Jennifer Winget recently shared her experience of missing out on a role in The Night Manager, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

During an interview with another entertainment portal, Jennifer revealed she has faced similar disappointments before, where she was enthusiastic about a project but did not land the role.

Reflecting on one such project, she recalled auditioning for 'The Night Manager' but not securing the part. 'I had auditioned for The Night Manager' but I didn’t get it. Aisa bahut baar huya hail (This has happened many times). And I loved the original show. And it had Aditya Roy Kapur! But it’s okay!' she said, adding that she had auditioned for Sobhita Dhulipala’s role in the series.

Jennifer mentioned that she doesn’t dwell too much on rejections. 'Of course, you feel upset and sad, but life goes on and something better comes along. I truly believe that every time something has not worked out for me, something even better has happened,' she added.

'The Night Manager' marked the digital debut of Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor plays Shaan Sengupta in the thriller series, an army officer hotel manager who has to go undercover into the world of arms dealing. The series is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Jennifer was last seen in 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'. It premiered on SonyLIV in February and also starred Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh.