Amid boycott calls for 'Besharam Rang,' a new song from the film 'Pathaan' is set to be released tomorrow (December 22). The film's title track, named 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan,' has been released by the makers. Along with the announcement, the first glimpse at the song, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was revealed.

According to director Siddharth Anand, the song captures the essence of the eponymous character, performed by SRK. According to reports, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' is a fusion qawwali, and King Khan disclosed in his #AskSRK session that Arijit Singh sings the song. The song depicts SRK dancing and exhibiting the attributes of his spy character.

The song's first look depicts Shah Rukh in a white shirt with his characteristic long hair and Deepika in a brown suit with silver shoes standing next to a vintage car.

100M+ views and we are just getting started 💃🏽 Groove to the beats of #BesharamRang song now! https://t.co/vI9U0qxLVF



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/DDApneiKMF — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 17, 2022

Pathaan's first song, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, has been trending for all the wrong reasons since its release. Fans are adoring the main actors' hot chemistry, and Deepika's daring look has been the talk of the town.

However, many internet users are dissatisfied with the colour of Deepika's bikini in the song. A group of online users have initiated a boycott trend towards the film and urged a ban on it for the use of 'vulgarity'.



The film 'Pathaan' will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. In addition to SRK and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham will appear in the film.