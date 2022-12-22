Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in the new song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. She flaunts her bold figure in this blue outfit and the internet adored the actress’s all looks from the new song.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling romance became the talk of the internet again. Many users are sharing their positive responses after all the backlashes from the first song ‘besharam rang’.

"Epic! This gentleman looks like he is between 30 and 40 years old. He still dances the same, the lyrics and rhythm are perfect. Long life and health for his dedication to what he loves so much. Congratulations! @iamsrk", a user tweeted.

Epic! This gentleman looks like he is between 30 and 40 years old. He still dances the same, the lyrics and rhythm are perfect. Long life and health for his dedication to what he loves so much. Congratulations! @iamsrk 💜💜 — Vivei Zafir MD 🩺 (@rifaz_vi) December 22, 2022

"#JhoomeJoPathaan Blockbuster Jodi. Superhit Jodi My Favourite Jodi Aag Laga degi Yeh jodi", one user wrote.

#JhoomeJoPathaan Blockbuster Jodi ❤️😘🔥 Superhit Jodi My Favourite Jodi Aag Laga degi Yeh jodi 😘 pic.twitter.com/2Z1hhNzGGb — Saad Jr.SRK (@SaadJrSRK2) December 22, 2022

"Party Aarambikalaama? #ZoomBoomDoomPathaan song out now- https://youtu.be/kpoUjXlWGCU. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu", Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his Twitter post.