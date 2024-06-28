BTS's Jimin has done it again. Just when ARMY thought they couldn't love him more, he drops "Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" – a track that's as vibrant and warm as the man himself.

Jimin, decked out in a sharp black suit, blonde hair perfectly styled, dancing through scenes and spreading smiles like confetti. It is not just a music video; it is a serotonin boost set to a big band sound.

The song, featuring rapper Loco, is a pre-release from Jimin's upcoming album "MUSE" (mark your calendars for July 19). It has got brass, it has got bounce, and it has got Jimin's voice weaving through it all like a golden thread.

The rough English translation of original lyrics sung in Korean reads: "This harmony's just for you," Jimin croons, and that is just enough to make one feel special. The chorus hits with "Ooh, I love you babe / I'll come closer to you," and suddenly one is wondering if Jimin's singing to them personally (spoiler: it feels like he is).

This is not just about romance. It is Jimin doing what he does best: spreading joy. In a world that often feels like it is running low on happiness, Jimin's out here with a marching band, parading love and good vibes down the street.

The 'Smeraldo' in the title isn't just a fancy word – it's a key to unlocking deeper meaning. In the BTS Universe, this fictional flower symbolises "heartache and troubled circumstances," or more poetically, "the truth I couldn't speak." It's a callback to earlier BTS works like "The Undelivered Truth," weaving another thread in their complex narrative. Yet, Jimin takes this symbol of pain and transforms it. In his "Smeraldo Garden," the melancholy flower blooms into something joyous. It is as if he is tending to a garden of sorrows and coaxing out happiness instead. It is also a nod to Jimin's production dream team who have dubbed themselves the "Smeraldo Marching Band."

The track itself is a paradox – bouncy brass and hip-hop beats juxtaposed against lyrics that hint at deeper emotions. "All the things we couldn't say before / And your hidden feelings too / I'll tell you everything now," Jimin sings, echoing the Smeraldo's theme of unspoken truths.

Sure, BTS might be on military duty, but clearly, they are not about to let a 'little' thing like that slow them down. With RM dropping albums, Jung Kook charting singles, and now Jimin turning the world into his personal "Smeraldo Garden," it is clear the BTS train isn't just running – it's picking up steam.

"Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" is Jimin doing what he does best – taking complex emotions and channeling them into something that makes you want to dance. This describes his growth as an artiste, able to balance the weight of BTS's intricate storytelling with his own musical style.

In Jimin's hands, the Smeraldo isn't just a symbol of heartache anymore. It is a celebration of overcoming, of speaking truths, of finding joy even in troubled times. As the song invites listeners to "put your hands up," it's clear that in Jimin's Smeraldo Garden, everyone's invited to bloom – heartaches, truths, and all.