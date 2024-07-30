Scoring a top 15 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 is no small feat, but BTS member Jimin has done just that with his latest single "Who." The track has debuted at an impressive No. 14, marking Jimin's sixth solo entry on the prestigious chart.

The surprise factor of this achievement cannot be overstated. Unlike typical high-charting releases, "Who" reached its peak with virtually no promotional campaign.

"Who" is the lead single from Jimin's second solo album "MUSE," which has made its own splash by landing at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. This performance echoes the success of his solo debut, cementing Jimin's status as a formidable artist in his own right.

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The BTS vocalist's impact extends far beyond US shores. "Who" has claimed the top spot on Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, while also enjoying a six-day reign on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global list. This international appeal underscores K-pop's truly global reach.

Jimin's solo journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From his first Hot 100 entry with Taeyang's "VIBE" to his history-making No. 1 hit "Like Crazy," he has consistently pushed boundaries. He stands as the only K-pop artiste to top the Hot 100 both as part of a group and as a soloist.