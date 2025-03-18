BTS member Jimin claimed his first solo trophy at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, winning K-pop Song of the Year for "Who" during the March 17 ceremony in Los Angeles. The achievement builds on BTS's seven-year winning streak at the event since 2018, though this marks Jimin's first individual recognition.

In December 2024, Jimin secured his first solo MTV Europe Music Award for best K-pop. The BTS member's win followed bandmate Jungkook's triumph in the same category in 2023, highlighting BTS's continued dominance in the global music scene.

Released as the title track from his second solo album "MUSE," "Who" has demonstrated remarkable commercial endurance. The song has maintained its position on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for 32 weeks since its July 2024 release, matching the record previously set by BTS's "Dynamite." This achievement makes Jimin the first K-pop artiste to hold a longevity record both as a group member and solo performer.

Streaming statistics further highlight the song's impact. "Who" has accumulated over 1.5 billion plays on Spotify as of late February, with the platform's "2024 Wrapped" year-end report identifying it as both the most-streamed K-pop song globally and the most popular track among Korean listeners last year.

The award comes as BTS prepares for its much-anticipated reunion. With Jin and J-Hope having completed their mandatory military service, all seven members are expected to reconvene in June when the remaining members finish their service obligations.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ emerged victorious in the competitive K-pop Artist of the Year category, continuing their rise in global popularity and further diversifying international recognition within the K-pop industry.