Jimmy Fallon opened up about his fears as a comedian, revealing his top worry is facing “deafening silence” from the audience. "Silence is my biggest fear," he shared. "That, and crying on camera, which I’m doing now. But really, it’s the idea of giving up in front of the American public—and I’m not doing that."

Fallon also took a nostalgic dive into his Saturday Night Live days (1998-2004), recalling standout sketches that cemented his place in comedy. Talking about the unforgettable "Cowbell" sketch, Fallon said, “It just crushed—next level.”

He shared a behind-the-scenes memory, explaining how a spontaneous push between Chris Kattan and Will Ferrell knocked Ferrell's sunglasses off, revealing what Fallon called "the eyes of a lunatic." The moment had Fallon breaking character, kickstarting his reputation as “the guy who laughs in sketches.”

Fondly remembering another favourite, "Debby Downer," Fallon said he held it together "solidly...until the very end."

From his SNL breakthrough to hosting Late Night and now The Tonight Show, Fallon’s career has been full of laughter, iconic sketches, and a bit of improvisation.