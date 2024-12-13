Jin’s cosmic return: Full circle moment with Coldplay and new solo journey
Aparmita Das | Updated: Apr 21, 2025 15:12 IST
After months of anticipation, BTS’s Jin made a powerful return to the stage on April 19 at Coldplay’s Seoul concert, marking his first performance after completing military service. In a beautiful full-circle moment, Jin joined Chris Martin to perform "The Astronaut," the song they co-wrote before his enlistment. As fans teared up, the surprise appearance highlighted not only their ongoing bond but also Jin’s new solo journey. With his debut album ECHO set to drop in May and his upcoming solo tour #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR starting this June, Jin’s return to music feels like the beginning of an exciting new chapter.
Jin x Coldplay at Seoul Concert
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A cosmic full circle. ✨
BTS’s Jin made his post-military stage return at Coldplay’s Seoul concert on April 19—on the same stage he last stood before enlistment. The moment? Magic.
#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR
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He’s back—and he’s going global. 🌍
Jin announces his first-ever solo tour, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, kicking off in Korea this June and heading through Japan, the US, UK, and the Netherlands.
Echoes in the universe
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Jin’s debut solo album ECHO drops on May 16, marking a new chapter for the BTS star as he returns from military service. A journey of introspection, memory, and cosmic vibes begins.
What happens next?
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As the press conference wraps up, the industry is left with lingering questions. Will Kim Sae-ron’s family respond? How will the public react to Kim Soo-hyun’s emotional confession and firm denials?
For now, the actor remains under intense scrutiny. However, with legal proceedings now underway, it seems the battle for the truth has only just begun.
Stay tuned for further updates.
Kim Soo-hyun's legal action begins
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Following his statement, Kim Soo-hyun’s legal team announced they had officially filed defamation lawsuits against Kim Sae-ron’s family, an alleged aunt, and the operators of the YouTube channel that first publicized the claims.
Lawyer Kim Jong-bok stated:
"We have filed complaints against multiple parties for defamation and dissemination of false information. We urge the family to submit their evidence for verification through legal channels."
The controversial text messages
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One of the most debated points in the case has been the alleged KakaoTalk messages from 2016, which appeared to suggest inappropriate exchanges between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron.
Today, the actor’s legal team provided forensic analysis, claiming that the messages had been manipulated. They alleged that the person in the 2016 texts and the one in 2018 were not the same individual.
"The photos and messages being circulated have been selectively edited and taken out of context. We will be taking legal action to verify all evidence."
Kim Soo-hyun admits to past mistakes, but stands firm
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In an emotional moment, Kim Soo-hyun reflected on his silence over the past few weeks, admitting he was afraid of how his words would affect those around him. He confessed to prioritizing his career over personal truths, particularly when Queen of Tears was airing, but insisted that the claims made by Kim Sae-ron’s family were false.
"Whenever the choices of ‘human Kim Soo-hyun’ and ‘star Kim Soo-hyun’ diverged, I always chose the latter. I now understand the criticisms that I was cowardly or selfish."
Kim Soo-hyun breaks silence
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After weeks of speculation, Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun finally addressed the allegations surrounding his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. At a press conference held earlier today, he denied accusations that he pressured her over a debt or that their relationship was inappropriate when she was a minor.
Appearing alongside his lawyer, Kim Jong-bok, the actor stated:
"I apologize. I know so many people have been hurt because of me. But I must clarify—I did not date Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor."
‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ ends with a bittersweet finale
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IU and Park Bo-gum’s emotional K-drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, wrapped up on March 28, leaving viewers deeply moved. The Netflix series, set against the picturesque Jeju Island, masterfully wove themes of love, family, and resilience. With its heartfelt storytelling and standout performances, the drama resonated with audiences, delivering a finale that was both poignant and unforgettable.
BTS's Jungkook donates $680K for South Korea wildfire relief
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Jungkook has made a generous ₩1 billion KRW ($680,000 USD) donation to aid victims of South Korea’s devastating wildfires. His contribution, the largest among celebrities, will provide emergency relief for displaced residents and improve conditions for firefighters. Fans are praising his immense generosity.
Leaked messages add fuel to Kim Soo-hyun & Kim Sae-ron controversy
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Kim Sae-ron’s family has released alleged text exchanges from 2016, when she was a minor, raising new questions about her past relationship with Kim Soo-hyun. The resurfaced messages contradict earlier denials, intensifying backlash against the actor amid ongoing scrutiny.
j-hope’s 'Mona Lisa' drops—A dance and storytelling masterpiece
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Released today (March 21), Mona Lisa continues J-Hope’s signature storytelling, connecting seamlessly to Sweet Dreams. With mesmerizing choreography, rich visuals, and confident lyricism, the track cements his artistic brilliance—just in time for Hope on the Street and Lollapalooza Berlin!
Jin & j-hope’s long-awaited reunion
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Among all his dance partners, j-hope's challenge with Jin was a standout moment for fans. With Jin currently completing his military service, seeing the two reunite—even briefly—brought a wave of nostalgia. Their playful energy and natural chemistry made the challenge feel effortless, reminding fans of their iconic duo moments over the years.
ATEEZ’s San fulfills his fanboy dream
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ATEEZ’s San, a longtime BTS fan, finally met j-hope at HYBE for their dance challenge. Overflowing with admiration, he expressed how much he had always wanted to meet him. Their exchange was filled with compliments, and for their final pose, San chose to hug j-hope—his beaming smile said it all.
Karina’s adorable mistake
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Aespa’s Karina also joined j-hope for a challenge, initially struggling with the moves. When she made a mistake, she couldn’t hide her reaction, but J-Hope reassured her, encouraging multiple takes until she was satisfied.
j-hope, Nayeon, and Momo’s playful interactions
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TWICE’s Nayeon and Momo joined J-Hope for a dance challenge, but what caught netizens’ attention was their casual dynamic. Nayeon, visiting HYBE for the first time, credited J-Hope for bringing her in and affectionately called him "oppa." Momo did the same while discussing the difficulty of the choreography. Their playful energy continued as they practiced, monitored their performance, and even mimicked each other’s hand signs.
Inside Bangtan Bomb: j-hope’s dance collabs
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The latest episode showcases j-hope teaming up with various idols for his Sweet Dreams dance challenges, featuring Jin, TXT's Yeonjun, ATEEZ's San, TWICE's Nayeon & Momo, ENHYPEN's Niki, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin, SHINee's Taemin, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi & Woozi, and aespa's Karina.
j-hope’s Sweet Dreams dance challenges spark buzz ahead of Mona Lisa release
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Fresh off the release of Sweet Dreams, j-hope is keeping fans excited as he gears up for Mona Lisa, dropping this Friday. Amid the anticipation, his latest BANGTAN BOMB gave a behind-the-scenes look at his dance challenges with fellow idols.
Yeonjun wins favourite K-pop dance challenge
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TXT’s Yeonjun scored a major victory with his solo debut single GGUM, winning the fan-voted Favourite K-pop Dance Challenge category—an award newly introduced this year.
He faced tough competition from viral hits like SEVENTEEN’s Maestro, ILLIT’s Magnetic, LE SSERAFIM’s Smart, aespa’s Supernova, and more.
Stray Kids win K-pop album of the year
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Stray Kids’s ATE earned the K-pop Album of the Year award, marking another major win for JYP Entertainment’s leading boy group.
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