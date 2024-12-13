4:00 PM ( 2 years ago )

What happens next?

Posted by :- Aparmita

As the press conference wraps up, the industry is left with lingering questions. Will Kim Sae-ron’s family respond? How will the public react to Kim Soo-hyun’s emotional confession and firm denials?

For now, the actor remains under intense scrutiny. However, with legal proceedings now underway, it seems the battle for the truth has only just begun.

Stay tuned for further updates.