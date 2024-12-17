BTS heartthrob Jin is set to captivate audiences once again with his mesmerising vocals, this time for the highly anticipated space romance drama "When the Stars Gossip."

After making waves with his soul-stirring OST "Yours" for the hit drama Jirisan, Jin continues to prove his musical prowess beyond the BTS stage. The upcoming K-drama marks his second solo Original Soundtrack and third OST overall, showcasing his ever-growing appeal in the entertainment industry.

Slated to premiere worldwide on January 4, the drama boasts an impressive 50 billion KRW budget and an all-star cast featuring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin. The storyline follows Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho), an OB-GYN with a mysterious mission, and Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin), a perfectionist Korean-American space scientist.

Fans are already buzzing about Jin's upcoming soundtrack release, eagerly anticipating how his powerful vocals will complement the drama's cosmic narrative. This comes hot on the heels of his successful solo album "Happy," further solidifying his status as a multitalented artist.

Joining the main cast are Oh Jung Se as a fruit fly research scientist and Kim Joo Hun as a veteran astronaut, with Han Ji Eun playing the role of a powerful electronics CEO.

Jin's soundtrack is expected to drop in the early days of 2025, promising another musical masterpiece from the BTS star.