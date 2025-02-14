JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar have officially merged to form JioHotstar, marking a major shift in India's streaming industry. The announcement came from JioStar, the joint venture of Viacom18 and Star India, positioning the newly combined platform as a dominant force in digital entertainment.

With a vast library of nearly 3 lakh hours of content and an audience exceeding 50 crore, JioHotstar aims to redefine streaming in India. It offers a mix of live sports, blockbuster films, TV programming, and exclusive originals in over 19 languages. AI-driven recommendations are set to enhance personalisation, making content discovery seamless for users.

The merger brings global content powerhouses under one roof, including Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount. In addition, JioHotstar is introducing 'Sparks,' an initiative that will showcase India's top digital creators through innovative formats.

Live sports remain a key focus, with JioHotstar securing the rights to marquee events like the IPL, ICC tournaments, and WPL, alongside global leagues such as the Premier League and Wimbledon. The platform also aims to boost indigenous sports and grassroots cricket through the Indian Street Premier League and other domestic competitions.

JioHotstar promises an upgraded streaming experience, featuring ultra-HD 4K resolution, AI-powered insights, real-time analytics, and multi-angle viewing options. Fans will also have access to curated cultural and special-interest feeds, delivering an immersive sports-watching experience.

Subscription plans start at Rs 149 per quarter, with existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar users seamlessly transitioning to JioHotstar. The platform’s new identity, symbolised by the 'Big Bang' and 'Ripples,' represents its vision for boundless entertainment and innovation.