Jisoo and Zayn Malik team up for first-ever duet ‘eyes closed’, dropping October 10

Blackpink’s Jisoo and British pop star Zayn Malik are officially joining forces for the first time with their upcoming duet ‘Eyes Closed,’ set to release on October 10. Both artists announced the news on Instagram, revealing a sleek black-and-white promo poster and a short preview of the chorus — and fans are losing it.

The teaser features both singers harmonising on the lines: “Said, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed / Better if we keep it where we don’t know…” — giving listeners a taste of the emotional pop track ahead.

The collab marks Jisoo’s first new music since her February EP ‘Amortage’, and Zayn’s latest project following his solo comeback earlier this year.

Rumours about a potential team-up had been circulating since Zayn attended Blackpink’s DEADLINE World Tour stop in the US with his daughter Khai, reportedly at Jisoo’s invitation. Fans had speculated that something was brewing — and it turns out, they were right.

Reactions online have been explosive. One fan wrote, “I want to cry, I’m so happy for Jisoo — her first collab is with Zayn!” Another posted, “THIS IS EVEN BETTER THAN I IMAGINED.” Some even called it “the collab of the century.”

With both stars sharing the same teaser and visuals across their socials, anticipation for ‘Eyes Closed’ is sky-high. The single officially lands on streaming platforms this Thursday, October 10 — and by the looks of it, fans are more than ready.