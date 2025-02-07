K-pop sensation Jisoo from 'Blackpink' is stepping into the chaotic world of zombies with her upcoming series 'Newtopia,' set to debut on Prime Video and Coupang Play this Friday. This new drama, directed by Yoon Sung-hyun, follows the turbulent lives of Lee Jae-yoon (Park) and Kang Young-joo (Jisoo) as they navigate a breakup—just in time for a zombie outbreak in Seoul.

Jisoo shared her excitement about the series in a recent press note, revealing, "During pre-production, they showed us some prototypes of the zombies. Many were unlike anything I had ever seen before. I haven't seen how they look on screen yet, so I'm really curious."

The series promises a fresh take on the undead, moving away from traditional gory clichés. "Some of the zombies don’t resemble humans at all—they look quite unique," Jisoo teased. "Viewers will probably go, 'Oh, I never imagined zombies could be designed this way.'"

But 'Newtopia' isn't just another grim apocalyptic tale. According to Jisoo, the show strikes a balance between action-packed thrills and lighthearted moments. "Whenever things get heavy, different characters step in to lighten the mood. We turn intense situations into something funny, giving viewers a chance to laugh," she said. "One of the greatest strengths of the series is that you can have fun without feeling weighed down."