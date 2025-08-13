Joe Jonas teases possible 'Camp Rock 3' during Hot Ones appearance

Joe Jonas has sparked fresh buzz among Camp Rock fans after hinting at the possibility of a third film in the Disney Channel franchise.

The singer made the unexpected reveal while appearing with brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas on an episode of Hot Ones Versus. During a segment where Nick asked Joe to read his most recent Notes app entry, Joe paused, cleared his throat, and announced, “Read Camp Rock 3.”

Nick reacted with a wide-eyed stare at the camera before calling it “pretty good,” prompting Kevin to agree. Joe then doubled down, pointing to his phone and saying, “It’s literally right here,” before jokingly adding, “Sorry, Disney.”

The original Camp Rock premiered in 2008, followed by Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010. While no third instalment has ever been confirmed, cast members have occasionally fueled speculation. In 2017, Nick Jonas said he would be open to a creatively reimagined sequel, while earlier this year, Alyson Stoner, who played Caitlyn Geller, said she “cannot confirm or deny anything” about a potential follow-up.

For now, fans can revisit both films on Disney+, but Jonas’s teasing comment has left many wondering if a long-awaited reunion could be closer than expected.