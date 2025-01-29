Exciting news is coming from the sets of SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated project, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, has reportedly added two powerhouse performers—John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra—to its ensemble cast. This marks a reunion for John and Priyanka after their successful collaboration in Dostana (2008).

According to reports from Bollywood Hungama, Prithviraj Sukumaran was initially considered for a pivotal role in the film. However, due to undisclosed reasons, the collaboration did not materialize. Instead, John Abraham has now stepped in. A source cited by News24 shared, “Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran was considered for the role, but things could not materialize. Now, John will be seen sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra. He has quite a few scenes with her, and the shoot will happen in Hyderabad itself.”

On January 2, SSMB29 was officially launched with a traditional puja ceremony in Hyderabad. The event was held at the Aluminium Factory, which was adorned with flowers, banners, and stills from Rajamouli’s previous films. Both Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu were present, generating considerable buzz around the project.

The film’s shoot commenced in January 2025, and it is penned by Rajamouli’s father, celebrated writer Vijayendra Prasad. The film is expected to be an epic action-adventure spectacle, featuring breathtaking sequences and a riveting storyline.