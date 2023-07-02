The makers of actor John Abraham's upcoming feature film "The Diplomat" have announced that it would be released in theatres across the country on January 11, 2024.

According to a press release, the film is a high-octane drama directed by Shivam Nair of "Naam Shabana" fame and stars Abraham as a high-ranking government employee.

"The Diplomat" screenplay has been written by Ritesh Shah, known for his work on movies such as Abraham-led "Force", "Batla House" and "Rocky Handsome" as well "D-Day" and "Pink".

The film is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar; Abraham's JA Entertainment; Wakaoo Films' Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl; Fortune Pictures' Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma; and Seeta Films' Rakesh Dang.