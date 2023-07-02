John Abraham's action-thriller 'The Diplomat' is set to release on January 2024
"The Diplomat" has a screenplay by writer Ritesh Shah, known for his work on movies such as Abraham-led "Force", "Batla House" and "Rocky Handsome" as well "D-Day" and "Pink".
The makers of actor John Abraham's upcoming feature film "The Diplomat" have announced that it would be released in theatres across the country on January 11, 2024.
According to a press release, the film is a high-octane drama directed by Shivam Nair of "Naam Shabana" fame and stars Abraham as a high-ranking government employee.
"The Diplomat" screenplay has been written by Ritesh Shah, known for his work on movies such as Abraham-led "Force", "Batla House" and "Rocky Handsome" as well "D-Day" and "Pink".
The film is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar; Abraham's JA Entertainment; Wakaoo Films' Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl; Fortune Pictures' Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma; and Seeta Films' Rakesh Dang.
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