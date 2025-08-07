John Abraham's 'Tehran' to be premiered on Independence Day 2025

ZEE5 brings viewers Maddock Films’ Tehran — a taut geo-political spy thriller starring John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Madhurima Tuli. The film is a fictionalized version inspired by true events and unfolds against the simmering global tension between Israel and Iran.

Directed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran dives into the shadowy world of international espionage where one man’s allegiance could tip the balance between loyalty and betrayal.

As seen in the trailer, the story draws inspiration from the 2012 bomb explosion near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, a real-life incident that spiraled into complex diplomatic ripples. As ACP Rajeev Kumar (John Abraham) is pulled into a covert operation that spans continents, ideologies, and fractured alliances, the lines between right and wrong begin to blur. Is Rajeev India’s ultimate patriot, silently shaping the nation’s future from the shadows—or a rouge officer playing by his own rules?

Also featuring Neeru Bajwa, Manushi Chhillar, and Madhurima Tuli, Tehran is far more than a globe-spanning thriller—it’s a psychological and political minefield. The film doesn’t just trace espionage operations — it dissects international politics, deception, and mind games.

Kaveri Das, Business Head – Hindi ZEE5, said, “At ZEE5, we believe in telling stories that don’t just entertain but provoke thought and reflect the pulse of our times. This Independence Day, we’re proud to bring viewers Tehran — a high-stakes geo-political thriller that dives deep into the murky world of espionage, patriotism, and moral conflict.

It’s a gripping narrative about the unsung heroes who serve from the shadows, and one man whose mission raises a powerful question: is he defending the nation — or betraying it? In partnership with Maddock Films, we’re excited to present a story that challenges black-and-white definitions of loyalty and sacrifice.”

Producer Dinesh Vijan adds, "Tehran focuses on what’s at stake behind the headlines - the people. The film is about a man’s conscience, about how even a single human life can change the course of international relations. It’s a genre we rarely do in India.

But, at Maddock Films, we have always focused on storytelling with a heart and soul. And Tehran is such a story that we are sure viewers worldwide will enjoy.”

Director Arun Gopalan said, "Tehran, to me, is a mirror held up to a fractured world. A story about shifting loyalties, blurred identities, and the human cost hidden in the shadows of global politics. We approached it with honesty and restraint because the truth it draws from is far from fiction. Every decision these characters make carries weight; every silence, every betrayal leaves a mark. I’m thankful to John, Manushi, and the cast for stepping into this world with such courage and authenticity. More than a spy thriller, Tehran is a tense, adrenaline-charged ride that forces you to ask: whose truth do you believe?”

John Abraham said, “Tehran is a truly global film—rooted in real events but resonating far beyond borders. Playing ACP Rajeev Kumar in Tehran has been one of the most intense and layered roles of my career as he is not your conventional patriot. He’s a man constantly torn between duty and conscience, and that moral conflict is what makes this story so compelling. This film isn’t about good versus evil—it’s about navigating the grey. I’m proud to be part of a project that dares to explore these complexities, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it this Independence Day on ZEE5. I am also thankful to ZEE5 for giving a global platform to this film because in all honesty, Tehran is India’s first international film”.

Neeru Bajwa said, “Tehran is unlike anything I’ve done before—a gripping narrative that’s as emotionally charged as it is politically complex. What drew me to this story was the strength and clarity of my character. She’s someone who holds her ground and chooses integrity, even when the world around her is falling apart. It’s a proud moment for me to represent a woman who is morally grounded and unafraid to stand up for what she believes in, in a story as intense and far-reaching as this. Tehran is a story that doesn’t just entertain—it provokes thought, and I’m proud to be part of a film that’s bold, timely, and unapologetically real”.