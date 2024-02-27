WWE wrestler John Cena replied to Shah Rukh Khan's praise for his performance of "Bholi Si Surat" from "Dil To Pagal Hai." He reshared his post on X and thanked SRK for "everything he does." Recently, Cena stunned everyone by performing a flawless rendition of "Bholi Si Surat" while working out at the gym. In response to the popular video, SRK tweeted his affection.

John Cena, replying to SRK, wrote, "You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do (sic)."

In the viral video, Cena was heard saying, "You never know where you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in a gym, so we are growing. There are tons of paths to grow so I am gonna try my best to learn the song." After saying this, he proceeded to learn the song in a single go and even got it right.

Soon after, Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the video on X. He wrote, “Thank u both…. Love it and love u @JohnCena, I’m gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha (sic),” he wrote on X.

Thank u both…. Love it and love u @JohnCena , I’m gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha https://t.co/sM7gQTKtAS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024

"Bholi Si Surat," a hit song from "Dil To Pagal Hai," was initially performed by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar. Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor also starred in the movie.

Regarding his career, Shah Rukh Khan most recently starred with Taapsee Pannu in "Dunki." His upcoming endeavor has not yet been revealed.